Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $53,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $150,507,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $124,367,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Harris by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,078,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,182 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Harris by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,445,000 after acquiring an additional 183,525 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HRS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.13.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRS opened at $186.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

