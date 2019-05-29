Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Holdings Trimmed by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,853,451,000 after purchasing an additional 455,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,175,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $521,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,819.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,039 shares of company stock worth $778,412. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. 59,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig-holdings-trimmed-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.