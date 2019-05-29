HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 2.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11,794.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,019,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,370 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 62,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after acquiring an additional 793,140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 87,865 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,003. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.4106 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

