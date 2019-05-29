HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $837,284.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $29,356,972.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,975 shares of company stock worth $42,728,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

