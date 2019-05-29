HDFC Bank (HDB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $124.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 67.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.