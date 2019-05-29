High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (HWO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from High Arctic Energy Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of HWO remained flat at $C$3.48 on Wednesday. 8,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.07 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of $176.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services will post 0.339999988342858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

