Hologic (HOLX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hologic exited the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on a solid note. The strong top-line growth was led by solid increase in core businesses like Breast Health and Molecular Diagnostics. We are also upbeat about the recent launches like Aptima Mycoplasma genitalium assay and the Unifi Analytics business intelligence tool for mammography centers in the United States, Omnhysteroscope in Europe and Canada, and LOCalize wireless breast lesion localization system in Europe. Hologic has outperformed its industry over the past six months. On the flip side, Hologic's Faxitron and Focal integration related costs are mounting. These have continued to exert pressure on the company's operating margin. This apart volume environment for testing laboratories and utilization weaknesses are looming headwinds.”

Get Hologic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

HOLX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. 39,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,935. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hologic by 3,960.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,649 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.