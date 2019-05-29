Honey Market Capitalization Achieves $22,056.00 (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Honey has a market capitalization of $22,056.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. In the last week, Honey has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.01941301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00325985 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey (CRYPTO:HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

