HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stake Decreased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

