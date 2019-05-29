IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Director Buys $972,530.00 in Stock

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Director John E. Koerner III purchased 13,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. 5,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

