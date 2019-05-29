Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $132,000 Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $99.99 and a 12-month high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

