Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

In other news, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $104,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $17,610.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $357,990.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPL stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is 167.60%.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

