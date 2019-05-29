IDEX Membership Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $245.73 or 0.02869697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $491,457.00 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $754.84 or 0.08808274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038823 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001542 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000601 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.