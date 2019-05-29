IES Holdings Inc (IESC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IES were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IES by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IES by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IES by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in IES by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary S. Matthews acquired 2,706 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,628.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,112 shares of company stock worth $75,012. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IESC. BidaskClub raised IES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

IES stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $394.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67. IES Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/ies-holdings-inc-iesc-shares-sold-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.