Indigo Books & Music (IDG) Stock Price Down 19.4%

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) dropped 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.50. Approximately 185,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,436% from the average daily volume of 12,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Indigo Books & Music from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $252.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.
About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)
Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.
