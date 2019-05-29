INS Ecosystem (INS) Hits Market Cap of $16.68 Million

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. INS Ecosystem has a total market cap of $16.68 million and $1.51 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INS Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00008538 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $32.15 and $7.50. During the last seven days, INS Ecosystem has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $768.74 or 0.08827251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038388 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000603 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem (INS) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 coins. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world. INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. INS Ecosystem’s official message board is blog.ins.world.

Buying and Selling INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INS Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INS Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INS Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

