Insider Buying: Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Director Scott Andrew Caldwell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$17,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 644,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,477.73.

Scott Andrew Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Scott Andrew Caldwell acquired 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Andrew Caldwell acquired 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Scott Andrew Caldwell acquired 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00.

TSE:GUY opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. Guyana Goldfields Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

