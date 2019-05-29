Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Major Shareholder Buys 50 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $790.09 per share, with a total value of $39,504.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $831.23 per share, with a total value of $29,924.28.

On Monday, May 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $860.09 per share, with a total value of $30,963.24.

On Friday, May 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $845.42 per share, with a total value of $30,435.12.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.84 per share, with a total value of $30,162.24.

On Monday, May 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $787.20 per share, with a total value of $28,339.20.

On Friday, May 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $780.78 per share, with a total value of $28,108.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $799.98 per share, with a total value of $28,799.28.

On Monday, May 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $807.23 per share, with a total value of $29,060.28.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $801.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $409.00 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 132.12% and a net margin of 162.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 37,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 910.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

