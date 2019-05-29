Insider Selling: Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) VP Anthony L. Moore sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,082 shares in the company, valued at $399,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SRI opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $759.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.20 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 825,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 553,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

