Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,806 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,225. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

