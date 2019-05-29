Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) Shares Bought by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 168,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 247.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

