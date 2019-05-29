Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (IPE)

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Enhanced Income stock opened at GBX 74.21 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. Invesco Enhanced Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.80 ($1.00). The company has a market cap of $122.45 million and a PE ratio of 123.69.

In other Invesco Enhanced Income news, insider Clive Spears acquired 1,070 shares of Invesco Enhanced Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £791.80 ($1,034.63).

About Invesco Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

