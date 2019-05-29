Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,311 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 984,520 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-etf-rsp-short-interest-down-40-0-in-april.html.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.