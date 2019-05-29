Investors Title (ITIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $202.85.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter.

In other Investors Title news, CFO James A. Fine, Jr. sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $153,981.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

