IONChain (IONC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $918,173.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $918,173.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00387499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.02102646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00162586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000824 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

