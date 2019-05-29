IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $270.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/ipg-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.