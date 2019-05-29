IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VOO stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $270.86.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.