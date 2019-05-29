IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $779,000 Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 129,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In related news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OAS opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ifs Securities downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/ipg-investment-advisors-llc-takes-779000-position-in-oasis-petroleum-inc-oas.html.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.