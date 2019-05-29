iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Stake Lessened by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 83.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680,653 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

HDV stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

