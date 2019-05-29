iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $282.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-shares-sold-by-boston-financial-mangement-llc.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.