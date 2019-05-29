iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,489 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 563,041 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $118.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

