Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,677,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,315,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF stock opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $126.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/ishares-us-financials-etf-iyf-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.