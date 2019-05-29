Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 26,149 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,149 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 130.7% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 27.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the third quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,436. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/isthmus-partners-llc-sells-26149-shares-of-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.