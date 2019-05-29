Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Receives $84.29 Average PT from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

JEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $50,476.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,982 shares of company stock worth $1,820,176 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

JEC opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.