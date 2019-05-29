James Halstead (JHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $532.00

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 516 ($6.74), with a volume of 34273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other James Halstead news, insider Mark Halstead sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £609,600 ($796,550.37).

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

