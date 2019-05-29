Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 475 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,980,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,177,503 shares of company stock valued at $79,145,138 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

