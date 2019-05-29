JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Position Boosted by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,493,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 297,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 9.0% of Cibc Bank USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $63,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.4106 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

