JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44.77 Million Position in Incyte Co. (INCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $44,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Incyte by 1,496.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Incyte by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

