Keybank National Association OH Has $945,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $23,160,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,090.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/keybank-national-association-oh-has-945000-stake-in-community-bank-system-inc-cbu.html.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.