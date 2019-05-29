Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,639 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $42,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,663,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,802.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,095,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,092,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

