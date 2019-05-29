KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KION GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.19.

About KION GRP AG/ADR

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.