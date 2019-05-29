Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KL. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC reissued an average rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, GMP Securities cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

KL stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of -0.36.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,183,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after buying an additional 766,461 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $11,819,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

