Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Hits $8.60 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $168.66 million and $8.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00017093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bitbns and HitBTC. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00987026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00305793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00132522 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020346 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Commercium (CMM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 113,669,086 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Upbit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

