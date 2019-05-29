Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Holdings Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,945,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $19,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 307,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1,326.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 238,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $4,972,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 4,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,293. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9601 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Holdings Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/koninklijke-philips-nv-phg-holdings-cut-by-financial-counselors-inc.html.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.