Lamb Weston (LW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.08

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.08 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 4988700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 684,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,940,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $928,433,000 after acquiring an additional 286,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/lamb-weston-lw-sets-new-12-month-low-at-60-08.html.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.