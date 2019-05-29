Legg Mason Inc (LM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several analysts have commented on LM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

LM stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.24 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $957,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Nachtwey sold 9,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $332,143.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,058,675.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 492,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 291,262 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 80,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

