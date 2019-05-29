Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $64,251,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,987,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 3,044.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,419,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 46,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,258. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.
In related news, Director Rod Canion acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
