LivaNova (LIVN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.40.

LIVN stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $250.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $144,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Kozy purchased 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.81 per share, for a total transaction of $72,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,101,000 after buying an additional 127,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivaNova by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,123,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after buying an additional 563,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,271,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LivaNova by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,995,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

