LiveRamp (RAMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, First Analysis raised LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $100,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 61.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,519,000 after buying an additional 500,226 shares in the last quarter.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

