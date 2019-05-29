LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,246,822.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,495,465.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,921 shares of company stock worth $16,310,422 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $156.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.54.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

