Luna Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $190.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a market cap of $17,524.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00387567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.02038441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00161386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

